Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

