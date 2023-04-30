Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

