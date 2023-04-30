Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.