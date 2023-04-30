Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $43.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSM opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

