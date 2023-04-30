inSure DeFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $164.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00607885 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,928,927.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

