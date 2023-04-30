Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04) EPS.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,396,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,071,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

