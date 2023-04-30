International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
IP stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.
IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 79.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
