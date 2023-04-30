International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 79.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

