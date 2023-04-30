Internet Computer Price Hits $6.63 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $74.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00022312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,173,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,669,717 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.