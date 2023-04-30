Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 205,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 29,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,114. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

