Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 5,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,046. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

