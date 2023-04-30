Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,382,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.