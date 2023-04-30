Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:VPV remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.34.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
