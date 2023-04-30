Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:VPV remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

