Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $424,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

