IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26 to $10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.150 billion to $15.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.5 %

IQV opened at $188.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.87.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.