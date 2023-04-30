iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.73. 8,525,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

