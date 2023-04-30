iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

