iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

