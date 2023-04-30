iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,071,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.34 and its 200-day moving average is $397.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

