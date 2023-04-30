iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IVV opened at $417.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.34 and its 200 day moving average is $397.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
