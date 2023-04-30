iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 948,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,041. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

