iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

