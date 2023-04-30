iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

