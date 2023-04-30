iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $183,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

