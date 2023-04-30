iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,380. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

