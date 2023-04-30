iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,792. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

