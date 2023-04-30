iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

