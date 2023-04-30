iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 539.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

