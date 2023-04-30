iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,894 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.26% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $402,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

