iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 452,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,920. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

