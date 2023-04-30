iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

IVE stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

