iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 11,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.