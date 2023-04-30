iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 11,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.32.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.