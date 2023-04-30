Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on June 12th

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.15 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.