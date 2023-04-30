Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on June 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.15 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

