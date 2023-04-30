Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on June 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Shares of ITUB opened at $5.15 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.