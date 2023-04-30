Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.96).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.