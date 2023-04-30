Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.96).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.