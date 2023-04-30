Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CONMED by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

