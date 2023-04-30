Jefferies Financial Group Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.09. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.