Jet Protocol (JET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $88,339.64

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $88,339.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01057897 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $72,540.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

