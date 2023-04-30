JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 4,367,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

