Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

