Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

