Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.83.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
Further Reading
