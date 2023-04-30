Kaspa Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $513.60 million and $12.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,231,123,109 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,214,341,912.398926. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03124225 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,279,891.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

