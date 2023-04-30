KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $104.36 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.35 or 0.99987416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,998,080 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,999,034.19619897. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00913169 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

