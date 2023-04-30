Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

