Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 285,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,363,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 114.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

