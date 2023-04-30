Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 285,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 114.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

