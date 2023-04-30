Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

