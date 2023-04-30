Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.
Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of KNSL stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $345.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.
