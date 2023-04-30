Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kirby Stock Up 1.9 %

KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

