Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in April

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of KYOCY opened at $52.43 on Friday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

