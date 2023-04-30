L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average is $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

