Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

LW stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

