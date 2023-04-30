Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

